‘Michaung’ to form over Bay of Bengal on Dec 1

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a weather forecast saying that a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ will likely form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around



December 1.

It indicated that a low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea may cross the Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts on December 5 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

It said that the formation of a depression is likely over the South Bay of Bengal during November 29-30, while its intensification into a cyclonic storm and its northeastwards recurvature is predicted too. However, the area of formation of depression, time of formation, and point of recurvature may vary.

The MeT office had earlier said that the Bay of Bengal was going to witness another cyclonic storm named ‘Michaung’ in December which is likely to affect India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. It would be the fourth storm this year.

According to weather experts, it is usual for around 4 storms to form every year in the Indian Seas. However, relatively warm sea surface temperatures can lead to more than 4 storms in a year.