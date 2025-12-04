MGNREGS: Tea garden workers demand immediate resumption

Alipurduar: A fresh indication of distress is once again emerging in North Bengal’s tea industry. With the lean season approaching, tea garden workers and several stakeholders are calling for the immediate resumption of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which has been suspended in Bengal. They argue that if the scheme is restored, workers would receive critical financial support during the non-productive months.

Both sections of garden owners and workers believe the situation could have been avoided had MGNREGS been operational. They point out that the Supreme Court has already issued directions for restoring the scheme and urge the Centre to take swift action. Experts say all 276 full-fledged tea gardens in North Bengal would benefit if the programme restarts.

Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union chairman Nakul Sonar said: “MGNREGS is not just for tea garden workers—it is a means of survival for common labourers as well. Yet it has remained suspended for a long time. After our struggle, the Supreme Court directed its restoration. Had the scheme been running, workers would not have suffered during this lean period.”

Bidyut Gun, Secretary of the Alipurduar–Cooch Behar Tea Garden Mazdoor Union, added: “MGNREGS becomes a major support system for workers. Even if a garden shuts down, they can survive because of this scheme. Hundreds across every gram panchayat have applied for work. We want it restarted immediately.”

Majherdabri Tea Garden manager Chinmoy Dhar highlighted the industry’s economic challenges. “Paddy, wheat, sugarcane, jute—everything has a support price. But tea has no minimum support price. Due to financial losses this year, the resumption of this scheme will significantly benefit both workers and gardens,” he said.

“During the lean period, gardens cannot provide work, which puts pressure on workers and management. If MGNREGS is active, it eases the burden on everyone.”

All 276 tea gardens in North Bengal will halt production from December 15 to early February. Without urgent intervention, experts fear a severe employment and income crisis across the region’s tea belt.