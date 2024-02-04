MGNREGA workers hail CM’s initiative to clear dues

BALURGHAT: The workers of South Dinajpur, who are yet to get paid for jobs under Central Government’s MGNREGA scheme for the last two years, have hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to pay the dues. It has brought cheer among the workers and their families.



Mamata Banerjee announced from Friday’s dharna programme in Kolkata that those workers who were not getting 100 days’ work payment for the past two years, will get their dues directly in the bank accounts by February 21 from the State government.

Shukuram Orao, one such worker from the Hili block, said: “I am involved in the 100-days’ project but I have not been getting any money for the past two years. I am a poor person. Without this money, it is very difficult for me to run my family. The Chief Minister’s announcement has brought a ray of hope. The Chief Minister has always been by our side, specially in times of need.”

South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress Coordinator Subhash Chaki said: “Around 2,500 people in this district are associated with the 100-days’ work project. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has announced that she will pay them the dues by February 21. This is a great move. Everyone who is involved in the 100-days’ work in South Dinajpur at the Panchayat level will benefit.

Already many such workers are calling us asking whether they will get their dues by February 21. We have told them that the Chief Minister never goes back on her word. They will get the money by February 21.”