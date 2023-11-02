MGNREGA: Mamata accuses Centre of ‘disinformation campaign’ surrounding funds

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, condemned the “disinformation campaign” run by the Centre regarding the release of MGNREGA funds and maintained that “misinformation” is being spread to malign the state government.



“I detect a deliberate disinformation campaign regarding Central release of funds in MGNREGA. Despite our vigorous movements and submission of detailed factual records and accounts, the Centre has been dragging its feet and has not released any withheld funds whatsoever at all.” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Claiming that misinformation is being spread to fool the people and to spread confusion, she further wrote: “The misinformation is being spread to befool people and to spread confusion, and to malign the State Government. We need, deserve, and are entitled to our rightful share. We continue to be unfairly deprived, despite leaking of false information here and there.”

Banerjee, on Wednesday, while addressing a press conference on Nabanna had warned the centre of a fresh agitation if the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds for Bengal were not released in 15 days. It is learnt that Banerjee will be chairing a meeting with all panchayat, municipality representatives, MP, MLAs and block presidents at Netaji Indoor Stadium on November 23. The blueprint for the next line of agitation against non-payment of MGNREGA dues will be announced in the meeting.

Banerjee, on Wednesday, had announced holding the meeting on November 16. However, the date was postponed because of the Cricket World Cup semifinal match scheduled at Eden Gardens on the same day.

Trinamool Congress, led by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and victims of deprivation of 100 days work held a mega rally in Delhi in early October demanding MGNREGA dues. “Around Rs 7,000 crore are still pending on this count. The poor rural people are being deprived of their legitimate dues. Despite prior appointment, the Union minister for Rural Development minister did not meet our delegation in Delhi. Now, our movement will be at its peak if there is further delay in payments of MGNREGA dues,” Banerjee said on Wednesday.

On October 5, TMC leaders led by Abhishek Banerjee had sat on a dharna outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The stir was called off only after Governor C V Ananda Bose assured them that he would raise the issue with the Centre within 24 hours.

Bose on Wednesday had said that he intimated Banerjee of the positive response he received from a central minister, who had directed the authorities concerned to take necessary action.