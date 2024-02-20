MGNREGA assistance camp: TMC condemns attack by ‘BJP goons’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, criticised the BJP, alleging that their “goons” harassed a woman and destroyed a camp in East Midnapore’s Nandigram that was set up for registration of job card holders under MGNREGA.

Sharing a video, TMC wrote on its X handle: “@BJP4Bengal goons shamelessly DESTROYED a Sahayata Kendra meant for MGNREGA workers’ registration and HARASSED a woman in Nandigram 1 block, Gokulnagar 6 GP. As if heartlessly blocking the wages of Bengal’s 24.50 lakh MGNREGA workers wasn’t enough, they are now audaciously trying to obstruct our initiative to disburse the wages of deprived workers. Just like cruel Zamindars, you BJP hooligans can’t bear to witness the happiness of the poor, can you?”

Reacting to it, Abhishek wrote on his X handle: “The ZAMINDARS from Delhi and their MINIONS are adamant on keeping the people of Bengal in perpetual deprivation. It’s about time WE teach these ZAMINDARS a lesson for causing 10 YEARS of CONTINUOUS INJUSTICE, PAIN and WITHHOLDING what’s RIGHTFULLY OURS.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Since the Centre is withholding funds for paying wages to 100 days workers in Bengal under the MGNREGA scheme, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will clear the wages from state government funds. Abhishek Banerjee had subsequently announced that camps would be set up for registration of these workers. However, in Nandigram, in Gokulnagar, near Tekhali Bazar a camp was being conducted by TMC under the leadership of the block president. Several people were coming to these camps. BJP goons in the afternoon attacked the camps. Nivedita Bhunia, our gram panchayat member, was harassed and heckled by them. Joydeb Das and Ashok Das, our party workers, were also attacked. The attackers then fled the spot. We have lodged a police complaint but we want to say that Suvendu Adhikari (BJP Nandigram MLA) has realized that he is losing ground and is desperately attempting to stop the disbursal of the funds by the state government. We condemn this attack.”