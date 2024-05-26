MG Comet EV Drive now in Siliguri

Siliguri: MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, reiterates its commitment towards faster adoption of green mobility in India with MG Comet EV.

After covering more than 17 states, the Smart and Sustainable MG Comet EV Drive arrived in Siliguri. The primary goal of this initiative is to raise awareness about electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable, practical and cost-effective mobility solution for cities like Siliguri.

MG Motor India underscores its commitment to EVs – with a new variant series of its EV – MG Comet with AC fast charging option in select variants. The MG Comet starts at Rs 6.98 lakh and is available in 5 different variants that are Exclusive, Exclusive FC, Excite, Excite FC and Executive. Comet EV’s practical and smart design (big inside and compact outside) is easy to drive, manoeuvre and park in congested areas, making it a perfect city car. It comes loaded with i-SMART infotainment, offering 55+ connected features, including remote vehicle functions like AC start, lock, unlock and status check, as well as live location sharing and tracking.