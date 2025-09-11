Metro’s Yellow Line to run on weekends from Sept 13

Kolkata: Commuters in Kolkata will now be able to travel on the Yellow Line even on weekends, with Metro Railway announcing the introduction of Saturday and Sunday services on the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar corridor from September 13.

The 6.77-km corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, had so far been operating only on weekdays since services began on August 25. However, with ridership steadily rising, passenger count crossed 7,000 last Monday, September 8, Metro authorities have decided to extend operations to weekends as well. According to the schedule, 44 trains will run between 7.35 am and 8.32 pm on Saturdays, while 40 services will be available between 8.35 am and 8.22 pm on Sundays. Weekend trains will operate at 35-minute intervals.