Metro’s N-S services hit due to water seepage in tunnel

Kolkata: Services on Kolkata Metro’s busy North-South corridor (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash), also known as the Blue Line, were severely disrupted for more than an hour on Saturday afternoon due to technical problems caused by water seepage in the metro tunnel. According to sources, the disruption began around 3.35 pm when a leak from a water pipe was detected inside the tunnel between Jatin Das Park and Netaji Bhawan stations. The water reportedly fell onto the third rail, causing sparks and triggering an emergency response. The affected tracks also became waterlogged and had to be cleared using pumps.

Metro authorities suspended train operations between Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) stations during the period of disruption. However, truncated services were operated on either side of the affected section, between Dakshineswar and Maidan, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash (New Garia). Normal services were restored across the entire stretch by 4.40 pm, Metro Railway officials confirmed. The disruption caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. At Kalighat station, passengers were seen growing restless as a train that arrived at 3.20 pm remained stationary on the platform for nearly 20 minutes. “Announcements were being made citing technical issues and delays,” said a commuter.