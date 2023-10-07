Metroman wins Silver medal in Asian Games 2023

Kolkata: Metroman Sumit Mukherjee made everyone proud again by winning a silver medal in the Asian Games. As a part of the Indian Men’s Bridge Team, participating in the Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China, Sumit Mukherjee and his teammates secured the second position after scoring 152 points in the final against Hong Kong on Friday.



Members of this Indian contingent were Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeswar Tiwary, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani and Ajay Prabhakar Khare.

“It is a momentous occasion for India in general and Metro fraternity in particular. Best of luck to Sumit Mukherjee for all his future endeavors!” said Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer, Metro Railway Kolkata.