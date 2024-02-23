Metro works: Traffic diversion in Chingrihata

Kolkata Police has advised Salt Lake and New Town-bound people driving cars to avail Broadway via Beliaghata Building More for a trial run that has been started from Thursday for the construction of a Metro pillar in Chingrihata.

According to the message circulated by the Kolkata Police, it has been mentioned before commencing the actual work, trial run will be conducted till February 26. For the construction of pillar number 319, adjacent to the Chingrihata Junction of the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor, vehicles availing Chingrihata Flyover may face congestion while approaching the Nicco Park-bound road. It has been advised that the New Town and Sector V bound buses and small vehicles to avail Broadway for their

onward journey. If the trial succeeds, a meeting will be done with the Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Kolkata Police to select the date for commencing the work and start the diversion.