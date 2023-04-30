Metro works between Ruby Hosp & Tagore Park may begin in May

Kolkata: The construction of a portion of the elevated section of the New Garia-Airport Metro line between Ruby Hospital and Tagore Park may begin in mid-May.



The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency of this Metro line has written to the police about the requirement to cordon off a portion of the EM Bypass for launching girders and completing the elevated stretch of this corridor, according to a news report.

The RVNL official stated that they are ready to start the work as soon as the approval comes in.

This work will take around three months to complete. The police are considering allowing the block in mid-May after the beginning of summer vacation in educational institutions and courts as there may be a reduction in traffic during that period.

However, there has been no agreement between the police and the RVNL on the width of the Bypass that will be blocked. It has been reported that a joint inspection will be conducted to finalise the details.

A part of this line, New Garia to Ruby, is already ready. A CRS inspection has already been conducted and the Metro authorities are waiting for a date to be issued by the Railway Board for the inauguration of the line.

No final date has been informed for its inauguration, however, it has been speculated by a section of media that it may be inaugurated in May, parallel to the inauguration of the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express from Howrah Railway Station, which is also likely to take place soon.