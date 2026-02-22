Metro work progresses on 3 corridors despite some hurdles

Kolkata: Despite a few hurdles, work is progressing steadily on three Metro corridors — Joka–Esplanade (Purple Line), New Garia–Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Orange Line) and Noapara–Barasat (Yellow Line) — expanding the network across central, southern and northern parts of the city and adjoining suburbs.



On the 14-km Joka–Esplanade corridor, 7.74 km from Joka to Majerhat is operational. The remaining 6.26 km to Esplanade is under construction.

Tunnelling is under way along the 2.65-km underground stretch between Khidderpore and Park Street using TBMs Durga and Divya, which reached the Race Course area last week. The last 500 metres to Esplanade will be constructed using the cut-and-cover method.

At Esplanade, work has begun to facilitate the construction of the Purple Line station. The existing bus stand is being shifted, with a temporary terminus set up behind the East-West Metro station at Curzon Park. A 300 m by 40 m portion of the old bus stand will house the new station, which will serve as an interchange for the Blue, Green and Purple lines.

On the 32-km New Garia–Airport corridor, 9.8 km between New Garia and Beleghata has been commissioned. Work continues on the remaining 22.2 km. A 366-metre viaduct at Chingrighata remains stalled pending road-closure permission to launch two girders at the EM Bypass intersection connecting Beleghata and Sector V.

Following a public interest petition, the Calcutta High Court on December 23 directed the state and traffic authorities to fix dates by February 15 for two consecutive weekend night traffic blocks and to inform agencies by January 6. The state has moved the Supreme Court.

On the Noapara–Barasat corridor, 6.77 km between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar is operational. Work is progressing from the airport towards Michael Nagar, and construction has begun on the underground Birati station. The 7.5-km New Barrackpore–Barasat stretch, however, is held up due to land acquisition and encroachment issues.

The 12.5-km Baranagar–Barrackpore corridor remains stalled pending the shifting of a Kolkata Municipal Corporation water pipeline.

Kolkata Metro began operations in 1984 with a 3.4-km stretch between Esplanade and Bhowanipur. The network now spans 73 km. Of the further 57 km sanctioned, 29 km is under construction, with around 20 km delayed due to land acquisition, encroachment and utility shifting, Metro said.