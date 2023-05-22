Metro work: Pair of local trains cancelled for four days

kolkata: A pair of Sealdah-Budge Budge local trains have been cancelled by the Eastern Railway for four days to accommodate the work of the Joka-Esplanade Metro project.

Railway has planned to take traffic and power blocks from 12:30 am to 4:30 am at Majerhat station, which will result in cancellation of the local train on May 23, May 24, June 7, and June 19.

Recently the general manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy inspected the Majerhat station of Joka-Esplanade corridor (Purple Line). He said that all efforts are being made to complete the Majerhat station work before Puja this year.

Reddy also inspected the passenger interchanging points at the Majerhat Metro station with Eastern Railway’s Majerhat station.

Terming the 50-metre girder construction work at Majerhat. Metro station as an engineering marvel, he informed a group of journalists that the Metro authorities have been working sincerely to clear all the hurdles one by one and requested all the stakeholders to cooperate with the Metro projects to complete as early as possible.

Commercial services on the purple line from Joka to Taratala have already started.