Metro work near Kaikhali, Haldiram urged to be temporarily paused

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar Police have written to the Barasat Highway Division requesting to make arrangement for temporarily pausing the Metro Railway works near Kaikhali and Haldiram on VIP Road on February 5 and February 6 when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be moving through the area to catch her flight to New Delhi and return.



CM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on February 5 and the police have requested for a temporary pause from 12 noon till completion of the movement. She is scheduled to return on February 6, when a similar pause has been requested from 2 pm till completion of the movement. “During the physical inspection, it has been observed that construction work of Metro Railway is going on near Kaikhali and Haldiram on VIP Road through which the VIP movement is scheduled on the days,” it was mentioned in a letter to the executive engineer of the Barasat Highway Division. The letter was tweeted by the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who raised various questions on the pause of construction work. However, according to police, it’s a regular process for a VIP movement.