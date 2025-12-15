Metro warns of stern action against any ‘door obstruction’

Kolkata: Metro Railway, Kolkata, on Sunday warned of strict action against commuters who obstruct train doors after a Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar) service was delayed due to deliberate interference by a passenger.

According to Metro officials, the incident took place on December 13 (Saturday) when a woman passenger intentionally blocked Door No. 2 of Coach No. 5054 of Metro rake MR-514, bound for Noapara from Jai Hind Bimanbandar, at Dum Dum Cantonment station to allow her companion to board the train. The act forced the service to halt, causing a delay and inconvenience to other passengers. Officials said the motorman had to move from his seat and manually lock the door before the train could resume its journey, adding to operational disruption and hardship for the crew.

Metro Railway said steps have been initiated to identify the offender and that action will be taken under existing rules.

The authorities cautioned that obstruction of doors in any form, including the use of backpacks, application of physical force or leaning against doors to prevent closure, will attract penalties.

Emphasising that Metro Railway is committed to providing fast and hassle-free services, officials said CCTV cameras installed in trains and stations make it easy to record such incidents and identify those responsible.

Metro authorities appealed to commuters to refrain from obstructing doors within Metro premises, urging passengers to intervene and discourage co-passengers from such actions in the interest of safety for all concerned.