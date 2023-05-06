Metro tweaks service hours from May 6 to June 11 for Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar stretch

KOLKATA: Metro Railway has tweaked the service hours on weekends from May 6 to June 11 for the Kavi Subhash-Dakshineswar stretch to facilitate track maintenance work between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash Metro stations.



During this span, Metro services on Saturdays and Sundays will be regulated by the authorities. On May 6, May 13, May 20, May 27 and June 3, services will be available only till Mahanayak Uttam Kumar from 6:50 am to 10 am. During this time period, no service will be available on Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash Metro station stretch. After 10 am, normal services on these days will be restored. On Sundays, i.e. May 7, May 14, May 21 and June 4, Metro services will be available till Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Metro station from 9 am to 10 am, and no service will be available in Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash stretch during this duration.Service will be restored to its usual movement from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar after 10 am. On May 28 and June 11, metro services will start from 10 am instead of 9 am over Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash stretch. The Metro Railway CPRO Kausik Mitra has clarified that these blocks are being taken on the weekends for “regular track maintenance work only.” He further stated that the Metro piers on Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stretch is safe and fit for Metro movement. There will be no changes in services timings on weekdays.