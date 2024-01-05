Metro tunnel under Hooghly illuminated with lights & fish images

Kolkata: The 520-metre Metro tunnel under the Hooghly River has been illuminated with blue lights and 40 fish images to intensify the underwater experience.



The twin subaqueous tunnels are located 350 metres downstream of Rabindra Setu.

These tunnels have been burrowed with Earth Pressure Balancing Tunnel Boring Machines through predominantly stiff clayey silt.

Construction was completed in 66 days and under the river length of this tunnel is 520 metres. The Metro tunnels are part of the East-West Metro stretch which will connect Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V. A part of the stretch from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V is already commissioned.

In a statement, Metro Railway mentioned that the East-West Metro is all set to ply under the Hooghly river this year. The underwater part of the stretch will last for approximately 45 seconds. Though the non-transparent tunnels are circular bored tunnels of internal diameters 5.55 metres having 275 mm thick RCC segmental permanent liners, the lighting and decorations according to Metro Railway will make the commuters feel that they are travelling under the river. This arrangement was made by Phillips. Metro Railway is also thinking of adding special sound effects in this section.

Recently, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg reviewed the progress of all the ongoing Metro projects at Metro Rail Bhavan. Reportedly, he sought speedy compliance with the observation made by them for the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch.