Metro, transport dept make spl arrangements

Metro Railway will ply services in North-South Metro Corridor till midnight on October 27 to facilitate the movement of people who will come to Red Road to witness the Durga Puja carnival.

On October 27, Metro will run 252 services instead of 234 services which were earlier announced by the authorities. The first services will leave at 6:50 am from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash, at 6:55 am from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar and at 7 am from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. The last service from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum will be at 11:10 pm instead of 9:40 pm, from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash it will be at 10:58 pm instead of 9:28 pm and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar it will be at 11 pm instead of 9:30 pm. The request to provide adequate transportation on October 27 till midnight was also made to the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC). The WBTC released a list of additional buses in routes including Esplanade-Garia, Esplanade-New Town, Esplanade-Dunlop, Esplanade Patuli, Esplanade-Jadavpur and Airport-Nabanna, amongst others.

The WBTC Managing Director was also requested to ensure the removal of overhead wires of Tramways for smooth movement of idols. The WBTC, in an order, stated that parking places for these buses will be as per the direction of Kolkata Police’s Traffic department. These special buses will report at L-20 Bus Stand and surrounding area at 3 pm. The route alignment needs to be displayed on the left front glass of respective buses on the windscreen in block letters.