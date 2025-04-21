Metro to run spl midnight services for IPL fans today

Kolkata: To ensure hassle-free travel for cricket enthusiasts after the IPL T-20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21, Kolkata Metro Railway has announced special midnight metro services.

Responding to requests from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Gameplan Sports Pvt. Ltd. (on behalf of Kolkata Knight Riders), Metro Railway will operate midnight trains on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) and the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line.

The special services will depart from Esplanade station at 12 midnight. On the Blue Line, two trains will depart from Esplanade, one heading towards Dakshineswar and the other towards Kavi Subhash (New Garia) reaching their respective destinations at 12:33 am. Both trains will halt at all intermediate stations en route.

Meanwhile, a third train on the Green Line will depart from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and is scheduled to arrive at 12:08 am. For these special services, booking counters will remain open only at Old Esplanade and New Esplanade Metro stations. Commuters can purchase smart cards, tokens and paper-based QR tickets for the late-night journey. However, a surcharge of Rs 10 will be levied on each ticket for these special services, in addition to the standard fare.