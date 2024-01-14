Metro to run services on Sundays for 47th Int’l Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata: Metro will run services on Sundays in the East-West Corridor for the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair which is going to be held at Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake from January 18 to 31.



At least 80 services, including 40 East-bound and 40 West-bound, will be run on January 21 and January 28. On the mentioned days, Metro services will be available from 12:55 pm to 10 pm. Within this time, from 2:55 pm to 9:19 pm, Metro services will be available at an interval of 12 minutes during the fair days.

The first service will start from Sealdah at 12:55 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 1 pm, while the last service from Sealdah will be at 9:35 pm and from Salt Lake Sector V at 9:40 pm.

Metro Railway will run additional services from Monday to Saturday during the mentioned period. Instead of 106 services, they will run 120 which includes 60 East-bound and 60 West-bound. Services during the weekdays will be available from 6:55 am to 10 pm. From 2:55 pm to 9:19 pm, services will be available at an interval of 12 minutes.

First services from Sealdah will be available at 6:55 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 7 am while the last service from Sealdah will be at 9:35 pm and from Salt Lake Sector V at 9:40 pm.

Last year, Metro Railway had carried 6,15,675 passengers during the International Kolkata Book Fair, which was held from January 31 to February 11.

Of this, the majority footfall was recorded at three stations — Sealdah, Karunamoyee and Salt Lake Sector-V. During the book fair last year, Sealdah Metro became the busiest with 2,03,010 footfall while Karunamoyee recorded 1,21,835 passenger count, followed by Salt Lake Sector V with 86,126 footfall.