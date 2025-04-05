Metro to run services on Howrah Maidan–Esplanade stretch today

Kolkata: In a change from its earlier decision, Kolkata Metro Railway announced that services on the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section of the East-West Metro (Green Line) corridor will be available this Sunday, April 6.

Although Metro officials have not given any specific reason for the decision, Sunday also marks Ram Navami, a day expected to see several processions and rallies across the city.

Though Metro officials have not directly linked the service resumption to the festival, sources indicate that this decision was likely made to help commuters from various parts of the city reach major gathering points more easily.

According to the revised schedule, the first trains will depart from both Howrah Maidan and Esplanade at 2:15 pm, with the last trains leaving at 9:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah stretch of the Green Line will remain shut, in line with the usual Sunday routine. Services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash) will operate as per the regular Sunday timetable.