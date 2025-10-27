Metro to run reduced services today

Kolkata: Metro Railway will operate a reduced number of services on its Blue and Green Lines on Monday, October 27, in view of Chhath Puja.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), 236 trains will run instead of the usual 272. The first and last train timings will, however, remain unchanged. Services will start at 6.50 am from Noapara, 6.54 am from Shahid Khudiram, and 6.55 am from both Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar.

The last trains will depart Dakshineswar at 9.28 pm for Shahid Khudiram, Shahid Khudiram at 9.33 pm for Dakshineswar, and Shahid Khudiram at 9.43 pm for Dum Dum.

On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), 186 services will operate instead of the regular 226.

The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 6.30 am, while the first from Salt Lake Sector V will depart at 6.32 am, seven minutes earlier than usual. The last trains will leave Howrah Maidan at 9.45 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 9.47 pm. Normal operations will continue on the Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar), Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) and Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat).