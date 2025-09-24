Metro to run night-long services during Puja

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro will run night-long services on the Blue and Green lines during Durga Puja to facilitate pandal-hoppers. While overnight services on the Blue Line have been a Puja fixture, this will be the first such operation on the Green Line. Special services have also been planned on the Yellow and Purple Lines.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineshwar–Shahid Khudiram), trains will run from 1 pm to 4 am on Saptami (September 29), Ashtami (September 30) and Navami (October 1), with 246 services daily at intervals of 6 to 7 minutes. On Panchami (September 27), 262 services will run between 8 am and 11 pm, and on Sasthi (September 28), 246 services will be available between 9 am and 11 pm. Dashami (October 2) will see 132 services from 1 pm to 10 pm at 8-minute intervals.

The Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) will also operate overnight from Saptami to Navami. Between 1.30 pm and 4.18 am, 192 services will run at intervals of 8 to 20 minutes. On Panchami, 225 services will operate between 7.30 am and 11.16 pm, and on Sasthi, 184 between 9 am and 11.28 pm. On Dashami, 74 services will run from 1.30 pm to 10.32 pm at 15-minute intervals.

On the Yellow Line (Noapara–Airport), trains will run from 3 pm, continuing up to 10.35 pm on Panchami and Sasthi, till 10.50 pm from Saptami to Navami and till 9.20 pm on Dashami, at 15-minute intervals. The Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat) will operate 38 services daily between 3 pm and 10.55 pm at 25-minute intervals from Panchami to Dashami. No services will be available on the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) during this period.

Metro officials said the extended hours were planned to manage the festive footfall and provide a safe mode of late-night travel. “Commuters are requested not to overcrowd trains or block doors. Please wait for the next train so that services can run smoothly,” a Metro official said.