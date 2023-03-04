Metro to run fewer services on March 7, 8

KOLKATA: Metro Railway will run fewer services on both the blue line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash) and green line (Salt Lake Sector-V to Sealdah) on both Dolyatra (March 7) and Holi (March 8). There will be no services on the purple line on March 7 and normal services will be available on March 8.



Sixty Metro trains will be plied on the blue line instead of the usual 288 services on Dolyatra (March 7) and 188 services on Holi (March 8). Out of the 60 services on March 7, 58 will be plied between Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. On Dolyatra, the Metro service will start from 2:30 pm instead of the usual 7 am.

The last service time will remain unchanged. The starting and closing time of the metro on this line will remain unchanged.

Twenty-two services will be plied in the green line instead of the usual 106 services on Dolyatra. Moreover, the service will start from 3 pm. Services will be available at an interval of 30 minutes.

For Holi, 90 services will be run on this line. Meanwhile, Eastern Railway (ER) has decided to run one special train between Kolkata and Puri on every Sunday between March 5 and March 26.

A total of 233 EMU locals including 105 in Sealdah main section will remain cancelled on Dolyatra (March 7) due to “poor patronisation” especially during morning hours.

In the Bangaon section, 33 local trains will remain cancelled and 17 in Hasnabad section, 16 in Dankuni section and 62 in Sealdah-South section. In Howrah Division, the local trains will run as per the Sunday schedule.

Meanwhile, multiple trains will remain cancelled on March 5 for dismantling of old foot over bridge girder over Naihati-Ranaghat section. A six hour traffic and power block from 11:50 pm on March 4 to 5:50 am on March 5 will be maintained at Kanchrapara station.