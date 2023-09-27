Metro to run fewer services in North-South corridor on Sept 28

Kolkata: Metro Railway will run fewer services in the North-South Metro corridor on the occasion of ‘Eid-e-Milad’ which is on September 28.



However, the services in the East-West Metro corridor and Purple line will remain unchanged.

Instead of 288 daily services, 234 services will run, which includes 117 in the Up and Down line each. Timings of the first and last services in this line will remain unchanged. The first service from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash will be at 6:50 am and the last service will be at 9:28 pm from Dakshineswar and 9:30 pm from Kavi Subhash.