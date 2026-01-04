Metro to run extra services on Blue & Green lines on all 4 Jan Sundays

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro will operate additional services on the Blue and Green Lines on all four Sundays in January, with higher train frequency during peak evening hours to ease commuter movement. The special Sunday operations will be in effect on January 4, 11, 18 and 25. On these days, the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) will run 160 services, up from the usual 130 on Sundays. During the evening peak, trains on the corridor will operate at eight-minute intervals between 3.20 pm and 7.20 pm, instead of the standard 10-minute frequency. The Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) will operate 124 services, compared with the usual 108. On this corridor, trains will run every 10 minutes from 4.02 pm to 8.30 pm, replacing the normal 15-minute interval.

On the Blue Line, first services will depart at 9 am from Dakshineswar, Shahid Khudiram, and Noapara. The last services will leave at 9.33 pm from Dakshineswar, at 9.33 pm from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, and at 9.44 pm from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum. On the Green Line, first services will run at 9.02 am from Salt Lake Sector V and at 9 am from Howrah Maidan and City Centre. The last services will leave at 9.55 pm from Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan, while the final service to Central Park will depart from Howrah Maidan at 10.05 pm. Normal services will operate as usual on the Yellow Line (Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar) on these Sundays. There will be no services on the Purple Line (Majherhat–Joka) and the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) on those days.