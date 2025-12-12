Metro to run extra services for SET examinees on Dec 14

Kolkata: Metro Railway will operate additional services on the Blue and Green lines for the State Eligibility Test (SET) on December 14 and extend operating hours and increase daily services on the Green Line from December 15, officials said.

For the SET, services on both the Blue and Green lines will begin at 7 am, two hours earlier than the usual Sunday timing. Trains will run at 20-minute intervals between 7 am and 8 am and at 15-minute intervals between 8 am and 9 am before the regular Sunday schedule resumes. On the Blue Line, 144 services will operate instead of 130. The first trains will leave Dakshineswar at 7 am and Shahid Khudiram at 7.03 am. On the Green Line, 118 services will run in place of 104, with the first trains from Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V also starting at 7 am. Normal services will continue on the Yellow Line, while the Purple and Orange lines will remain closed.

From December 15, the Green Line will have extended operational hours and an increased number of services.

On weekdays, 228 trains will operate instead of 226; on Saturdays, 204 instead of 202; and on Sundays, 108 instead of 104.Two additional services will be introduced, including a daily 10.05 pm departure from Howrah Maidan to Central Park and a 9 am Sunday service from City Centre to Howrah Maidan.