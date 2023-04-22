Metro to run add’l services today

Kolkata: Special Metro services will be operated from Esplanade to Dakshnineswar and Kavi Subhash for the passengers to return to their destination after watching Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.



The metro services will start from Esplanade, which is the nearest Metro station to Eden Gardens, at 12:15 am and reach Dakshineswar at 12:48 am. For Kavi Subhash, the train will leave at 12:15 from Esplanade and reach Kavi Subhash at 12:48 am.

The ticket counters will remain open at Esplanade station only for the sale of Smart Cards and Tokens. The two trains will stop at all stations on the way. On other Sundays the Metro’s service starts from 9 am and the last service from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum is at 9:40 pm. The metro services on Saturdays and Sundays are generally lesser than the weekday services. On a weekday 288 services are operated in the North-South corridor. On Saturdays there are 234 services and on Sunday it is reduced to 130 services.