Metro to run add’l services on weekends till Oct 15

Kolkata: Metro services on weekends will be increased in the North-South sector (Blue Line) from September



23 till October 15.

A Metro Railway spokesperson informed that the decision was taken in view of pre-Puja marketing rush.

It has been decided that on Saturdays (September 23, 30, October 7 and 14), 288 services will be provided instead of 234. On Sundays, (September 24, October 1, 8 and 15), 164 services will run instead of 130. These apart, there will be 234 Metro services on

October 2.

However, the time of first and last services will remain unchanged.