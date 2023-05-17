Metro to run additional service for WBCS exams on May 28

Metro Railway will provide additional services to applicants taking the West Bengal Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on May 28.

Instead of the usual 130-weekend services, Metro Railway will operate 146 services on that day.

Earlier Metro authorities had decided to take a power block (temporary suspension of power supply) in Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash stretch of the North-South Corridor for track maintenance work. Metro Railway had decided to tweak the service hours on weekends from May 6 to June 11.

On May 28 and June 11, Metro services were supposed to start from 10 am instead of 9 am over the Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash stretch.

The authorities have decided that on May 28 the service will start at 7 am instead of 9 am, however, the last service time will remain unchanged.

The Metro Railway CPRO, Kausik Mitra clarified that these blocks are being taken on the weekends for regular track maintenance work.

He further stated that the metro piers on Kavi Subhash to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stretch are safe and fit for the metro movement.

There will be no changes in service timings on weekdays, i.e. Monday to Friday, during this period.