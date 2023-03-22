Metro to run 8 more services on March 26

The Metro Railway has decided to run eight more services on March 26 (Sunday) for the movement of the West Bengal Judicial Service aspirants. Usually Metro runs 130 services on Sundays.

Out of the 138 (69 UP and 69 Down) services, 133 services will run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

The first service will start at 8 am instead of 9 am on Sunday for the convenience of the examinees.

Trains will be available at an interval of 10 minutes from 2:25 pm to 8:45 pm. The timings for the last service will remain as usual.