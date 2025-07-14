Metro to run 72 services on Purple Line from Monday

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro commuters using the Purple Line, running between Joka and Majerhat, can expect greater convenience,

including shorter waiting times, starting Monday, July 14, as Metro Railway increases the number of services and extends operational hours on the corridor.

Beginning Monday, the number of weekday services will rise from 62 to 72, with 36 trains in each direction. With this increase,

the interval between trains will be reduced from 24 minutes to 21 minutes, improving service frequency.

Metro authorities have also extended the operational hours. The first trains will continue to depart from Majerhat at 7:57 am and Joka at 8 am. The last trains, however,

will now depart from both ends at 8:15 pm, 15 minutes later than the earlier 8 pm departure.

This extends the service window to 7:57 am to 8:32 pm, compared to the previous 7:57 am to 8:17 pm schedule.

Despite the enhanced weekday schedule, the Purple Line will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as per existing operational norms.

This marks the third increase in services on the corridor in recent months. On May 5, services were increased from 18 to 40, significantly reducing the 50-minute interval between trains.

A second increase followed on May 13, taking the total number of services to 62 and extending operational hours from a limited 8:27 am to 3:43 pm to a full-day schedule of 7:57 am to 8:17 pm.