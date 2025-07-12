Metro to run 72 services on Joka-Majerhat stretch

Kolkata: To meet the demand of commuters, Metro Railway Kolkata authorities will be running a total of 72 services every day from July 14 on Joka-Majerhat stretch of the Purple Line.

The Metro authorities said in a statement on Friday that from the 62 services (31 UP + 31 DN) being run at

present for five working days in the week, a total of 72 services will ply from next week at an interval of 21 minutes. The interval between two trains in both sections is 24 minutes presently.

There will be no services on Saturdays and Sundays as usual.