Metro to run 182 services on Mahalaya

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway will operate 52 additional services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) this Sunday, September 21, to cater to the rush of commuters on the occasion of Mahalaya. Services will begin nearly two hours earlier than the usual Sunday schedule.

Normally, the Metro runs 130 services on Sundays. This time, the number will go up to 182, with 91 trains in each direction. Of these, 173 services will either originate from or terminate at Dakshineswar.

In a change from the regular Sunday timetable, the first trains will start earlier in the morning. Instead of the usual 9 am, the first service will leave Noapara for Shahid Khudiram at 6:50 am, followed by 6:55 am departures from Dakshineswar and Dum Dum towards Shahid Khudiram.

In the up direction, the first trains will leave Shahid Khudiram at 6:54 am and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 6:55 am for Dakshineswar.

The last trains of the day will, however, run as per the existing timetable. To reduce queues at booking counters, Metro authorities have urged passengers to use digital ticketing options such as Smart Cards And

Mobile QR Tickets.