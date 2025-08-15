Metro to operate reduced services today

Kolkata: Metro services in the city will run on a curtailed schedule on Friday, August 15, for Independence Day. According to Metro Railway authorities, three corridors will operate fewer trains, though the first and last service timings will remain unchanged.

On the Blue Line, 182 trains will run instead of the regular 262. The first trains will depart at 6:50 am from Noapara to Sahid Khudiram, 6:54 am from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, 6:55 am from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, and 6:55 am from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar.

The last departures are scheduled at 9:28 pm from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, 9:32 pm from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, and 9:44 pm from Sahid Khudiram to Dum Dum. Special night services will operate as usual, leaving Sahid Khudiram at 10:43 pm and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm. On the Salt Lake Sector V–Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, 92 trains will be operated instead of the usual 108. The first trains will depart at 6:35 am from Sealdah and 6:40 am from Salt Lake Sector V, while the last services will run at 9:35 pm and 9:40 pm respectively.