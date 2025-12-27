Metro to increase services on Dec 28

Kolkata: Metro Railway will operate special services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on Sunday, December 28, to facilitate candidates appearing for the PSC Clerkship (Part II) Examination, 2023.

Instead of the usual 9 am start, the first trains on the Blue Line will depart at 8 am from Dakshineswar, Noapara and Shahid Khudiram. On the Green Line, the first services will leave Howrah Maidan

at 8 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 8.02 am. Timings of the last services on both corridors will remain unchanged, while the special late-night service from Howrah Maidan to Central Park will operate as usual at 10.05 pm.

Metro Railway has also increased the number of services for the day. On the Blue Line, 168 services — 84 in each direction — will run instead of the usual 130.

The Green Line will operate 131 services, including 66 up and 65 down trains, compared to the regular 108.

On the Blue Line, trains will run at eight-minute intervals between 3.20 pm and 7.20 pm, replacing the standard 10-minute gap.

On the Green Line, services will be available every 10 minutes from 4 pm to 8.30 pm instead of the usual 15-minute interval.