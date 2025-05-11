Metro to cut Blue Line services on May 12

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway will operate reduced services on its Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) this Monday, May 12, on account of Buddha Purnima, which is a public holiday.

Metro authorities have confirmed that only 236 services will run on the Blue Line, down from the usual 262. Despite the reduced number of trains, the timings of the first and last services will remain unchanged. Special late-night trains from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations, scheduled to depart at 10:40 pm, will also operate as usual. Meanwhile, services on all other Metro corridors will remain unaffected.

Normal operations will continue on the Howrah Maidan–Esplanade and Salt Lake Sector V–Sealdah stretches. Joka–Majherhat and the Kavi Subhash–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay will also maintain their regular schedules.