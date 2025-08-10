Metro to boost services on 3 corridors

Kolkata: From Monday, Kolkata Metro will run more trains and extend service hours on three key corridors: Sealdah–Salt Lake Sector V, Howrah Maidan–Esplanade on the Green Line, and the Joka–Majerhat corridor on the Purple Line to meet rising commuter demand. On the Salt Lake Sector V–Sealdah stretch, services from Monday to Saturday will increase from 106 to 108. Service hours will also be extended, running from 6.35 am to 10 pm instead of 6.55 am to 10 pm.

The first train from Sealdah will now leave at 6.35 am instead of 6.55 am, while Sector V’s first departure will be at 6.40 am instead of 7 am, both 20 minutes earlier than the current schedule. The last trains will continue to depart at 9.35 pm from Sealdah and 9.40 pm from Sector V. The corridor will, however, remain shut on Sundays. Another stretch of the Green Line, running between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, will see its daily services rise from 130 to 134 from Monday to Saturday. The first trains will now start at 6.30 am from both ends, half an hour earlier than the previous 7 am start. The last departures will remain at 9.45 pm. Sunday operations on this line will continue as usual. The Joka–Majerhat corridor will undergo the most significant timing change, with the first train from Joka departing at 6.50am, more than an hour earlier than the current 8 am start, while the first from Majerhat will leave at 7.14 am instead of 7.57 am. Evening timings have also been extended, with the last train from Joka leaving at 8.36 pm and from Majerhat at 8.57 pm instead of 8.15 pm. The corridor will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.