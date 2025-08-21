Metro to add 366 new services in 3 corridors

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro is preparing for a major expansion with 366 new train services across three corridors, promising faster journeys and relief from overcrowding. The new services are expected to benefit nearly nine lakh additional passengers every day.

PM Modi will inaugurate three new stretches on August 22.The Green Line will see the biggest change. The new Esplanade–Sealdah link will finally join the two ends of the east–west corridor, completing the connection between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V. With this link, the 40–45 minute road journey between Howrah and Sealdah will be cut to just 11 minutes. Metro officials said services on this line will increase to 186 daily. On the Yellow Line, 120 services will run, making access to the airport quicker and more convenient for passengers and staff. From Esplanade, the journey to the airport will take only 30 minutes.

The Orange Line services will rise to 60 with the extension from Ruby to Beleghata, covering Science City, key hospitals, schools, and business hubs. Officials expect passenger numbers on this corridor to double.

The trip from Beleghata to Kavi Subhash will take 32 minutes, improving travel between East and South Kolkata.