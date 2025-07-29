Metro suspends services to & from Kavi Subhash Stn

Kolkata: Metro services on Kolkata’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) were partially suspended on Monday after structural cracks were discovered in some columns on the Up platform of Kavi Subhash (New Garia) Station, prompting authorities to shut down the terminal station indefinitely as a safety precaution.

According to a statement issued by Metro Railway on Monday, the cracks are suspected to have developed due to uneven settlement of the platform structure following recent heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, all services to and from Kavi Subhash station have been withdrawn.

Sources said that operations from Kavi Subhash were halted around 1 pm. While services continued to run between Shahid Khudiram (Briji) and Dakshineswar in both directions, the stretch between Shahid Khudiram and Kavi Subhash remained non-operational, causing significant inconvenience to commuters on the first working day of the week.

Initially, Metro authorities had attributed the disruption to technical issues.

“This measure has been taken to ensure the absolute safety of passengers. The damage is being assessed, and necessary repair and rehabilitation works will be undertaken in a planned manner to restore the damaged structures at the earliest,” Metro authorities said in their statement.