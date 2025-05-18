Metro suspends services in Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch on Sunday

Kolkata: Metro Railway Kolkata said it has suspended train services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stations on Sunday due to "some urgent maintenance work".

A portion of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch is under the river Bhagirathi.

"There will be a complete traffic block due to some urgent maintenance work" along the stretch, according to a Metro Railway statement.

In Metro Railway parlance, traffic block means suspension of services.