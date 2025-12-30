Metro staff observe 15 yrs of 17th zone status, oppose privatisation

Kolkata: Metro employees on Monday held a convention outside Metro Bhavan to mark 15 years since Metro Railway was declared the 17th zone of Indian Railways, while protesting what they termed the gradual privatisation of the network.

Organised by the Metro Railway Pragatisheel Sramik Karmachari Union (MRPSKU), the event recalled the December 29, 2010 announcement by then Railway minister Mamata Banerjee granting zonal status to Metro Railway. Speakers noted that despite this milestone, key staffing and service issues remained unresolved. Rajya Sabha MP and INTTUC president Dola Sen and MRPSKU president and MLA Madan Mitra addressed the gathering. Following the convention, they, along with union leaders, met the Metro Railway general manager and submitted a deputation outlining their demands. MRPSKU vice-president Subhasis Sengupta said the union opposed privatisation disguised as outsourcing, including in security and operational work. The general manager reportedly agreed to examine the issues and hold further discussions.

The union demanded an end to outsourcing on the East–West Corridor, creation of permanent revenue posts, immediate recruitment to vacant posts, pay parity, opposition to replacing motormen with technical assistants, and an end to continuous night duty for trackmen.