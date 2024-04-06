Metro: Special anti-littering squads to nab perpetrators, impose fine of Rs 500

Kolkata: Few weeks after the commercial services of Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section of East-West Metro Corridor commenced, stains and marks caused by spitting, especially by pan and tobacco users, made its debut on platforms of the newly inaugurated stretch. Metro Railway is going to take strict action against culprits who are making the premises untidy.



The services of Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Metro Station started from March 15. Soon after its commencement, spit marks started coming up in station corners causing concern to the authorities who aim to keep the premises clean and well-maintained.

To prevent nuisance activities in station premises, Metro Railway plans on undertaking special anti-littering drives and impose fines on erring commuters. “Though Metro is constantly striving for providing fast, smooth and cheapest mode of transport to commuters and also reducing the pollution level of Kolkata and adjoining areas, these commuters have been constantly making Metro premises untidy and filthy by throwing plastic bottles, spitting betel juices and gutkha,” Metro Railway official stated.

Metro authorities are going to launch special anti-littering drives in Green Line and Blue Line to nab the culprits who are making beautiful Metro premises untidy. Special anti-littering squads have already been formed who will move from one station to the other to identify the perpetrators and impose a fine of Rs. 500 on them as per the stipulated norms. The main objective of such drives is to restore the pride of being one of the cleanest Metro systems in the country among all Kolkata Metro users.

The authorities are trying different ways to make commuters aware of the problem, including announcements, posters, counselling and awareness videos played at various televisions in Metro stations, amongst others. Litter bins have also been provided at different Metro stations along with bottle crusher machines. Metro Railway’s social media handles are also being used to spread the awareness messages.