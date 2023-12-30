Metro set to beef up security arrangements on New Year’s Eve

Kolkata: Anticipating a rush in the North-South Metro Corridor on New Year’s Eve, the Metro Railway authorities have decided to tighten the security arrangements at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan and Dum Dum Metro stations.



Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed at all entry and exit gates. Additional personnel will be deployed in these stations in order to manage anticipated rush as well as ensure the hassle-free journey of passengers on that day.

Adequate women RPF officers and staff will be deployed at Park Street Station to ensure safety and security of women and children.

One Special Team consisting of one Sub-Inspector or Assistant Sub-Inspector and four staff, including two women staff, will remain present at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations on December 31. Adequate staff will be posted at Central Control of North-South Metro.

Another special team consisting of one officer and four staff will be deployed at Park Street Metro station on the day to manage the rush. An adequate number f RPF staff will be deployed

in Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations to provide proper guidance to the commuters.

Anti-sabotage checking will also be conducted at these stations.

Last year, 1,10,349 passenger count was recorded at Esplanade, 71,811 at Park Street and 55,352 at Maidan on New Year’s Eve.

Keeping the rush in mind, an adequate number of Tokens and Smart Cards will be available at all ticket counters of these stations. An adequate number of ticket counters will be opened at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade stations on that day.