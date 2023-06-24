Metro services to start from 9 am today

Kolkata: Metro services will start from 9 am as usual on Sunday as Metro Railway has decided to not undertake the earlier announced track maintenance work on that day between Kavi Subhash and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.

Earlier, Metro authorities had stated that due to the track maintenance work, Metro services in blue line i.e. Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar will start from 10 am instead of 9 am on Sunday.

But since they have decided not to proceed with the same on that day, Metro services will start at their usual timing with no changes both in start and last timings.

According to them, throughout the day normal Sunday services will be run over the entire blue line stretch. The first services from Dum Dum, Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash will be at 9 am and last service will be at 9:28 pm from Dakshineswar, 9:30 pm from Kavi Subhash and 9:40 pm from Dum Dum.

Metro Railway has been carrying out track maintenance work between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash during the weekend

since May 6.