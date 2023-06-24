Metro services to start from 10 am on June 25

KOLKATA: Metro services on June 25 will resume from 10 am instead of 9 am due to track maintenance work being carried out between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash metro stations.



Metro Railway has undertaken massive track maintenance and renewal work to ensure the safety of metro movement. This maintenance work has been taking place on weekends since May 6 in the blue line, from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. As the maintenance work nears completion, it has been decided to only conduct track maintenance on Sundays.

The first service from Kavi Subhash, Dakshineswar, and Dum Dum will start at 10 am. However, the timing for the last service will remain the same. Earlier, motormen were asked to follow a certain speed restriction between Maidan and Park Street Metro stations after issues were detected in the track between these two stations.

On Sunday at around 3:15 pm, a motorman complained of abnormal sounds coming from the track bed on the UP line between Maidan and Park Street Metro stations.

Subsequently, metro services were suspended. After an investigation of the matter, truncated services between Girish Park and Dakshineswar, as well as Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash, resumed from 4 pm.