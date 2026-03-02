Metro services to begin in afternoon on Tuesday

Kolkata: Metro services across Kolkata will commence in the afternoon on March 3, Tuesday and operate with reduced frequency, in view of Dolyatra, with the first trains on all corridors scheduled no earlier than 2:30 pm.



In a statement, the Metro Railway, Kolkata, said that modified services will operate on all corridors and the timings of the last trains will remain unchanged, with an exception on the Blue Line.

On the blue line, 60 services will run between Dakshineswar and Sahid Khudiram, instead of the usual 272. The first trains will depart at 2:30 pm from Noapara to Sahid Khudiram, from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar, and from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram. While the timings of the last train remain unchanged, the 9:38 pm service from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) will not operate that day.

On the green line, 45 services will operate between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, instead of 228. The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 3 pm for Salt Lake Sector V, while the first service from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will depart at 3:02 pm.

The yellow line between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar will run 44 services instead of 120. The first service from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar will depart at 2:38 pm and the first train from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Noapara will leave at 3 pm. On the purple line between Joka and Majerhat, 38 services will run in place of 84. The first train will depart from Joka to Majerhat at 2:40 pm and from Majerhat to Joka at 3:04 pm.

The orange line between Kavi Subhash and Beleghata will run 28 services instead of 62. The first train from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata will depart at 2:30 pm, while the first service from Beleghata to Kavi Subhash will start at 3 pm. Metro Railway said the arrangements have been made to ensure safe and secure travel for commuters during the festival.