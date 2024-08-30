Metro services to be available on Sundays

Kolkata: Exciting news for commuters of Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, as Metro services will be available on Sundays, starting from

September 1.

According to a statement released by Metro Railway on Thursday, the Sunday services will operate at 15-minute intervals. A total of 62 trains will run throughout the day, with 31 east-bound and 31 west-bound services. The first train will depart from Howrah Maidan for Esplanade at 2:15 pm, with the same timing for the first service from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan. The last train will be available at 9:45 pm on both ends.

Since its launch in mid-March this year, the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade corridor has gained significant popularity among commuters. Till now, the services operated from Monday to Saturday, similar to the Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the

Green Line.

Metro officials clarified that the introduction of Sunday services is on an experimental basis.