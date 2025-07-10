Metro services on Blue Line partially disrupted

Kolkata: A power fault in the third line at Kolkata Metro’s Noapara carshed led to partial disruption of services on the North-South corridor (Blue Line) for nearly one and a half hours on Thursday morning, causing delays, overcrowding, and long waiting times for commuters during the morning rush.

According to Metro officials, the fault was detected around 7 am on the third line of the track used to inject rakes from the Noapara carshed into the main network. Although a few rakes had already been injected before the snag occurred, the disruption halted further rollout, resulting in limited services between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum.

Officials said that normal services continued between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash using rakes that had already been injected earlier from Noapara, as well as those from the Kavi Subhash (New Garia) carshed.

However, only alternate services were available on the Dakshineswar–Dum Dum stretch. “There was no train cancellation,” said a Metro official.

During the disruption, commuters reported train intervals stretching up to 15–20 minutes, resulting in overcrowding at stations and inside the rakes.

Normal services resumed around 8:40 am after the power issue was resolved and all rakes were successfully injected into the mainline. Continuous announcements were made at stations to inform commuters about the resumption of full services and the movement of upcoming trains on both Up and Down lines.