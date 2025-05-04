Metro: Services in Purple line to more than double from Monday

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has announced a significant increase in the number of services on the Purple Line, which runs between Joka and Majerhat. Starting Monday, May 5, the number of daily metro services will more than double, rising from 18 to 40. With the increase, the interval between trains on weekdays will be reduced from 50 minutes to 22 minutes during operational hours. The first service from Majerhat will now depart at 8:27 am, advancing from its previous 8:55 am start. The first train from Joka will continue to depart at 8:30 am as before. The last trains from both stations will now leave at 3:28 pm. Previously, the final service from Majerhat departed at 3:35 pm, and from Joka at 3:10 pm. Despite the increase in weekday services, the line will continue to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, as stated by Metro Railway authorities.